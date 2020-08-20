ELLICOTTVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Doris Delcine Bartlett Calkins announce her passing, after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020), with the love of her husband, children and grandchildren surrounding her.



Doris was a loving mother and wife. She loved to garden, especially her rose bushes and enjoyed the fresh vegetables out of Ron's garden. She enjoyed taking car rides with her daughters just to sing and laugh along with the radio.



At 58 years of age, Doris will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronald Calkins; her son, John (Vanessa) Bartlett; her daughters, Fern Calkins and Janette Calkins; and her grandchildren, Jackson Bartlett, Abigail Bartlett and Eveleigh Bartlett. In addition to her immediate family that she leaves behind, she also had many siblings. Listed in chronological order, Doris leaves behind Walter (Jean) Wagner, Hiel (Linda) Bartlett, Jim Bartlett, Nathan Bartlett, Todd (Ruth) Bartlett, Rex (Marcia) Bartlett, Raymond (Diane) Bartlett, Dora (Howard) Talbot, John (Dawn) Mohr Jr. and Timothy Mohr. Step-siblings included Johnny Mohr, Eric Mohr and Dana Mohr.



Doris was predeceased by her parents, Walter Bartlett of Summersville, W.V. and Fern Wagner Mohr of Salamanca. Additionally, Doris was predeceased by her stepfather, John Mohr Sr. of Salamanca.



A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home, located at 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed and masks will be required. A public graveside service will be immediately held following at 12:30 p.m. from Green Cemetery in Great Valley.



Memorial donations can be made to Roswell Cancer Institute, located at 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store