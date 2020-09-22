1/
Dorothy H. Reed
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
LITTLE VALLEY - Dorothy H. Reed, 97, of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at the Pines Nursing Home in Olean.

She was born on March 27, 1923, in Salamanca, daughter of the late Adam and Michalina Schuman Livak. She was married to Edward Reed, who predeceased her in April of 1990.

Mrs. Reed was a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, in Little Valley, and was an avid bingo player and enjoyed gardening.

Dorothy is survived by five sons, Wayne (Charlotte) Reed of Fort Myers, Fla., Michael J.R. Reed of Little Valley, Donald W. (Laurie) Reed of Little Valley, David Reed of Cattaraugus and Dale (Kim) Reed of Cattaraugus; eight grandchildren, Scott, Jeannie, Traci, Karen, Jennifer, Cheryl, Melissa and Wesley; 15 great-grandchildren, Ariel, Natalee, Aiden, Landon, Reece, Brooke, Hunter, Ethan, Sara, Christian, Mya, James, Bruce, Lincoln and Tessa; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Bonnie Langworthy and Pam Stuckey.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Reed is predeceased by five brothers, Frank Livak, Benjamin Livak, Charles Livak, Anthony Livak and Stanley Livak; and five sisters, Lilliam Wogick, Josephine Paschen, Mary Reed, Patricia Waite and Helen Meyers; and two grandchildren, Stephen and Debra Jo.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. from the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and occupancy limitations observed.

Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept. or the Little Valley Memorial Library.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
R.I.P. Aunt Dorothy So many good times with you. Boy could you bake. We will meet again , Love you Barbara Ann and Ron
Barbara Walddron
Family
