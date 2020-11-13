RANDOLPH - Dorothy M. Burdick Hall, 87, of Jamestown Street, Randolph, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at the Gowanda Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
She was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Farmer Valley (Keating Township), Pa., the daughter of the late William M. and Drenna Church Burdick.
Dorothy attended schools in the Smethport (Pa.) and Bradford (Pa.) schools.
She was a homemaker and had worked various jobs at the Collins Center Elementary School in Collins Center, the Robinson Knife Company in Springville and for Carrier Coach in Gowanda.
She and her late husband attended the Faith Lighthouse Chapel in Randolph. Her interests included camping, cooking, knitting, crocheting, sewing and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by three sons, Willard C. Hall and wife Dianne of Randolph, Clinton E. Hall and wife Theresa of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Douglas L. (Lisa) Hall of Gowanda; a daughter, Ellen M. Heiler of Randolph; a sister, Anis Rae of Churchville; a brother, James (Fran) Burdick of Bradenton, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. Hall, whom she married Sept. 11, 1951, and who preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2017; a grandson, Aaron William Hall; as well as siblings, William, Kenneth, Isabelle, Margie and Rodney.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, from where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). The Rev. Beth Billings Hayner will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials may be sent to Randolph Regional EMS, 70 Main St., Randolph, NY 14772.
