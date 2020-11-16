SALAMANCA - Elaine E. Spry, 90, of Salamanca, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born June 19, 1930, in Lackawanna, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel and Alethea Chamberlain Hook. She was married on Dec. 30, 1950, to Milton "Babe" Spry, who predeceased her on Aug. 24, 2011.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Athletic Club, the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies' Auxiliary.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and making conversation with almost anyone. She was an avid chef, enjoying cooking and baking.
Elaine had been employed in the kitchen at the former Salamanca Nursing Home and cooked for the former St. Patrick's Parish Rectory. She also had been employed at the former Fancher Furniture Company.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan (Gary) Wilder of Salamanca; two sons, Mark (Laura) Spry and Dave (Kathy) Spry, both of Salamanca; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Harrington of Great Valley; two brothers, Paul (Janet) Hook and Thomas (Norma) Hook, both of Sawmill Run; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Donna Ferrara.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Salamanca Public Library Memorial Fund.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.