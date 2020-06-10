Elsie Teckla (Eddy) McKay
1936 - 2020
SALAMANCA - Elsie Teckla (Eddy) McKay walked through the gates of Heaven on June 3, 2020, to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with the love of her life, her late husband, Terry McKay.

Elsie was born in Salamanca on Feb. 13, 1936, to Leslie and Josephine Eddy.

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother devoted to her six children, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to all those she met through her life.

Elsie is survived by her children, Cheryl (Tom) Bean of Plano, Texas, Richard McKay of Cheektowaga, Tom McKay of Plano, Texas, Howard (Melynda) McKay of Robinson, Texas, and Marian McKay of Cheektowaga; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, and her eldest son, John McKay.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
