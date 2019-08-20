|
OTTO - Ernest "Ernie" Edward Stoltenberg, 86, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at his home in Titusville, Fla.
He was born July 11, 1933, in East Otto, the son of Louis and Louise Ebert Stoltenberg. Ernie married Alice Ann Grube, on Sept. 3, 1955, and they celebrated 63 years together, in 2018.
Along with living in Titusville, Ernie resided in Otto and East Otto; Middlebury Center, Pa.; and briefly in Beaufort, S.C.
He was an active member of Missouri Synod Lutheran churches, in each area.
Ernie joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served until 1956. He was very proud to go on the Space Coast Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on March 17, 2018.
Ernie retired from the Gowanda State Hospital, where he worked as a psychiatric aide. He was also a part-time postal carrier in Cattaraugus. In Florida, after retiring, Ernie had several jobs, including working as a security guard for McDonnell Douglas.
Ernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening and spending time in his Otto woods. He enjoyed fun events with his family and friends; church events; yard sales; and square dancing. Ernie was an incredible husband and Dad, providing for and taking care of his family, including several foster children. He gave everything that he could to all of his family and others.
Ernie is survived by a son, Edward (Nancy Littleton) Stoltenberg; three daughters, Karen (David) Huck, Katrina (Patrick) Moloney and Kay (Kevin) Pabst; daughter-in-law, Nancy Stoltenberg; sisters-in-law, Florence Stoltenberg and Mary Lou Hennemen; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Alice; a son, Ernest Wayne Stoltenberg; a brother, Wilbur Stoltenberg; sister-in-law, Cheryl Grube; and brothers-in-law, William Grube and Robert Hennemen.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto. Burial will be at the Otto cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9037 Otto-East Otto Road, Cattaraugus, NY 14719.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 20, 2019