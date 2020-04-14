|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Esther M. Worth, 95, formerly of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) in Port Orange, Fla.
She was born on June 11, 1924, in Albany, Ore., daughter of the late Ben and Amelia Steckley Roth. In January of 1946, she married Gordon Worth, who predeceased her in 1966.
Mrs. Worth was a records clerk for Cattaraugus County for many years. She was active in many local area groups, including the Little Valley Order of the Eastern Star; Little Valley American Legion Auxiliary; the Little Valley Senior Citizens; and was a member of the First Congregational Church, in Little Valley.
Esther is survived by a son, Don (Jody) Worth of Ormond Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Patricia Worth of Bisbee, Ariz; four grandchildren, Ivo and Noble Worth, and Jeff and Jeremy Duncan; five great-grandchildren, Daxton, Ivy, Ady, Carmen and Alaiyah; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Worth is predeceased by five brothers, Ellis Roth, Tracy Roth, Rex Roth, Ben Roth and Donald Roth; as well as a sister, Pauline Blanchard.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 14, 2020