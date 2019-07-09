SALAMANCA - Eugene Bias, of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019).
Gene was a veteran of WWII US Navy stationed on the USS Attu (CVE-102) escort carrier.
He was a maintenance man, at the Dudley Hotel in Salamanca, for 25 years. Gene retired in 1989.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Jimerson of Rochester; a son, Steven E. Bias of North Chili; a sister, Lucille Jarvis of Salamanca; grandchildren, Joe and Jodi Jimerson of Rochester and Jaysen Bias of Buffalo; a step-grandson, David Olson of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Vivian I. Bias of Salamanca; an infant son, David Bias; parents, John and Anna Bias; brothers, Mike, Jim and John Bias; sisters, Mary, Matilda, Virginia and Ann Bias.
Per Gene's request, there will be no prior calling hours or services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.
Published in The Salamanca Press on July 9, 2019