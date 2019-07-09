Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Bias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALAMANCA - Eugene Bias, of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019).



Gene was a veteran of WWII US Navy stationed on the USS Attu (CVE-102) escort carrier.



He was a maintenance man, at the Dudley Hotel in Salamanca, for 25 years. Gene retired in 1989.



He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Jimerson of Rochester; a son, Steven E. Bias of North Chili; a sister, Lucille Jarvis of Salamanca; grandchildren, Joe and Jodi Jimerson of Rochester and Jaysen Bias of Buffalo; a step-grandson, David Olson of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.



He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Vivian I. Bias of Salamanca; an infant son, David Bias; parents, John and Anna Bias; brothers, Mike, Jim and John Bias; sisters, Mary, Matilda, Virginia and Ann Bias.



Published in The Salamanca Press on July 9, 2019

