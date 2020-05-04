NEW ALBION - Eva Mae Watson, 94, formerly of New Albion, passed away Saturday (May 2, 2020) at Chautauqua County Nursing and Rehab, in Dunkirk.



She was born on April 18, 1926, in New Albion, daughter of the late Glenn and Emma Petersen Valentine. On April 29, 1947, in New Albion, she married Edgar Watson, who predeceased her on Aug. 25, 1998.



Mrs. Watson previously worked at the Rock City Hotel and retired from Bush Industries in Little Valley, where she worked for many years.



Eva was a member of the Home Bureau and loved to travel.



Mrs. Watson is survived by a son, Robert Watson of Cattaraugus; a daughter, Linda Anderson of Little Valley; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and loving husband, she is predeceased by a son, Daniel Watson; and a grandchild, Rebecca Anderson.



Private family services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus Ambulance Service or the Cattaraugus Free Library.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store