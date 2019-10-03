|
ALLEGANY - Evelyn Rose Caruso passed away Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at the age of 94.
Born Nov. 13, 1924, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of Julius and Cecelia Pawlowski Von Rhode. She was married to Vincent J. Caruso, who predeceased her in 2010.
Evelyn was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She excelled in the kitchen, sewing, yard work and gardening, etc. She was also an accomplished self-trained artist, in both oil and watercolors. She and her husband Vince were excellent ballroom dancers.
Evelyn loved the outdoors and Mother Nature, especially hiking with her family and hunting with her husband and sons. She also loved traveling, visiting her family wherever they might be, and day trips with the seniors. She was fond of all animals, including her beloved dogs and kitties.
In addition to all of these wonderful attributes and talents, she will be remembered as a loving mother who succeeded in most anything she tried to accomplish.
Surviving are her children, Daniel (Elfi) Caruso, Cecelia (Bob) Smith, Vincent (Marianne) Caruso and Laurie MacNeill; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one sister; one brother; and several step-siblings.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial lunch that will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Myers Hotel on Wildwood Avenue in Salamanca. A remembrance mass will be said at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Church on Broad Street in Salamanca.
The family suggests that memorials, if desired, be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 3, 2019