Home

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
Florence M. Washburn


1931 - 2019
Florence M. Washburn Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Florence M. Washburn, 88, of Little Valley, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at her home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret Reinhardt. Mrs. Washburn was married to Clarence Washburn, who predeceased her in 1998.

She was employed for many years as a school crossing guard for Little Valley Central School.

She is survived by three sons, Quincy Washburn and Ronald Washburn, both of Albion, and Scott (Lisa) Washburn of Little Valley; and five daughters, Kathy Higgs of Spring Run, Pa., Linda Washburn of Little Valley, Janet Schultz of West Valley, Evonne (Brad) Phillips of Cattaraugus and Kim (Terry) Bradley of North Carolina; and 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Jacob Reinhardt of Batavia; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her loving husband, she is predeceased by a son, John Washburn; and two brothers and a sister.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

Memorials may be made to Homecare and Hospice.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 28, 2019
