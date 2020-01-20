Home

O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
at the family home; continuing all day Monday 1/20/2020
821 Front Ave.
Salamanca, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
in the family home
Francine Twoguns-Jimerson


1962 - 2020
Francine Twoguns-Jimerson Obituary
SALAMANCA - Francine Twoguns-Jimerson, 57, of Salamanca, died Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Feb. 1, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Harriet Lascelles Jimerson. She was married in August 1981, on the Cattaraugus Reservation, to Carmen Twoguns, who predeceased her on Feb. 13, 2019.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, Beaver Clan.

Francine had been employed in the hospitality industry, working at the Holiday Hills Resort and Golf Course, and Fall Creek Steakhouse, both in Branson, Mo. Upon her retirement, she became a full-time grandmother, taking care of several children.

She enjoyed traveling; meeting new people; and will be remembered for her sense of humor and jokes.

Surviving are a daughter, Staci Rose (Jayson) Twoguns-Armstrong of Salamanca; a son, Carmen Twoguns Jr. of Salamanca; two granddaughters, Aisha Arlene Armstrong of Salamanca and Sharee Ann Armstrong of Salamanca; a grandson, Devin Armstrong of Florida; three sisters, Roxanne Johnson of South Carolina, Gwen Jimerson of the Cattaraugus Territory and Wanda (Vaughn) Gates of Salamanca; three brothers, Orville (Tina) Jimerson, Harland (Becky Maybee) Jimerson and Joseph Jimerson, all of the Cattaraugus Territory; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Tauni Jimerson; and three brothers, Arlyn Jimerson, Darren Jimerson and Roland Jimerson Jr.

Friends may call at 6 p.m. beginning Sunday and continuing all day Monday at the family home, 821 Front Ave., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) in the family home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 20, 2020
