HUMPHREY - Francis Joseph Snyder, 82, passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) surrounded by his family.



Francis was born May 25, 1937, to Frank O'Dell and Florence Elizabeth (McNamara) Snyder, in Salamanca, the eldest of three children.



Francis was a 1954 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville. He attended Alfred State University from 1954 to 1955, then transferred to Saint Bonaventure University in 1955, graduating with a BS in Chemistry in 1959.



He served as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army for 12 years.



After graduating, Francis was employed as a chemist at Rohm-Haas (Dow Chemicals) in Philadelphia, Pa. for over a year prior to returning to manage the Snyder Family Farm, which is situated on the first parcel purchased from the Holland Land Company in 1815 in what is now Humphrey.



While working the farm, Francis pursued his lifelong commitment to helping others in various capacities at Cattaraugus County Social Services, New York State Youth Camp, the New York State Psychiatric Center, the Franklinville Board of Education, the BOCES Board of Education, Cattaraugus County Probation Department and a term as Justice of the Peace for the Town of Humphrey.



Francis was a man of family and faith. He was an active member and served as an usher and lector at Holy Name of Mary in Ellicottville. He was a charter member and Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #721 in Olean, and a 60-year member of the St. Bonaventure Alumni Association.



Francis loved people and instilled in his children the importance of respecting others and finding the good in others, often saying "He's not a bad fellow, he's just a little misguided," reminding them that we never know what others have been through. Francis imparted the importance of a good work ethic and education to his family. He loved socializing, music, laughter and lively conversation.



Francis' first love was his family. He was married to Margaret Mary (Dougherty) Snyder of Philadelphia, Pa. for 58 years, and had many happy years with his seven children, their spouses and their 18 grandchildren.



Besides Margaret, his is survived by his children, James (Cynthia) Snyder, Joseph (Kimberly) Snyder, Kathleen (John) Doyle, Maureen Snyder, Jerome (Jennifer) Snyder, Eileen (Matthew) Finn and John (Suzan) Snyder.



He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Donna Jean and Sharon.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at O'Rourke Funeral Home 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 22 Jefferson Street, Ellicottville, NY. Francis will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, 6600 Route 219, Ellicottville, NY.



