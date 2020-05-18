BOLIVAR - Gail L. Robinson, 48, of 214 Olive St., passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at home, following a lengthy illness.



Born Sept. 27, 1971, in Olean, she was the daughter of Gary and Beverly Granger Wilson. Gail married Ernest D. Robinson Jr. on May 25, 1998, in Bolivar. Mr. Robinson survives.



Gail was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1989, and received an associate's degree in business administration from Olean Business Institute in 1994.



Gail was an administrative assistant at Reid's Food Barn in Olean for many years.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, is one daughter, Samantha Robinson of Bolivar; her father, Gary Wilson of Salamanca; two brothers, Stephen Wilson of Wyoming and Kevin Wilson of Louisiana; and one sister, Susan Wilson of Salamanca.



She was preceded in death by her mother.



At Gail's request, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.

