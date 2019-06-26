PERRYSBURG - Genevieve B. Whitcher, 78, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday (June 20, 2019) at Father Baker Manor.



She was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Gowanda, daughter of the late Leonard and Viola Payne Fehlman. On Nov. 22, 1958, she married James W. Whitcher, who predeceased her Aug. 9, 2002.



Mrs. Whitcher was an LPN at the Gowanda Psychiatric Center and retired from there after 30 years of service.



She was a member of the Gowanda Free Methodist Church and enjoyed reading.



Mrs. Whitcher is survived by three sons, James Whitcher of Perrysburg, Matthew (Carolyn) Whitcher of Orchard Park and David Whitcher of Perrysburg. Also surviving is a sister, Joan (Harry) Deeley of Perrysburg; and five grandchildren, Necole, Alyssa, Logan, Landen and Gavin; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her loving husband and parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, George Fehlman and Leonard Fehlman; as well as two sisters; Betty Christy and Margorie Swan.



Friends called Sunday, June 23 at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 East Main St., in Gowanda. Funeral services were held Monday, June 24 from the funeral home. Burial would be in Pine Grove Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Gowanda Free Methodist Church.