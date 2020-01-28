Home

Col. George C. Barton


1932 - 2020
Col. George C. Barton Obituary
WACO, Texas - Col. George C. Barton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

George was born on March 8, 1932, in Salamanca, N.Y., to Harry and Maud Barton.

During his high school years, George was a member of the track team. He would run cross country for New York State College for Teachers at Buffalo, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1954. Later in life, while also serving in the military, he earned his Master's degree from the University of Southern California in 1978.

George was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, received his navigator wings in 1956 and retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Colonel in 1982. His assignments took him many places, including Germany, Morocco, Kansas, Texas, Washington, California, Thailand, Guam, Okinawa and Nebraska, where he and Goldie called home and met many friends.

He was an avid golfer as well as a league bowler. He enjoyed the hands-on automobile restoration of his prized Volkswagen Karmen Ghia and an intellectual passion for family genealogy research.

George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Goldie Barton; daughter, Karen Harrelson and husband, Greg, and grandson, Bradley; son, Brian Barton and wife, Corina; and brother, Howard Barton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) with services immediately following at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Burial with full military honors were held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 28, 2020
