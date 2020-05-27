GREAT VALLEY - Gerald S. McCabe, 63, of Great Valley, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at home, following a brief illness.
Born June 24, 1956, in Springville, he was the son of the late Clarence and Hazel Smith McCabe.
Mr. McCabe was a graduate of West Valley Central School, Class of 1975.
He had been employed with Potter Lumber Co., in Allegany, for 18 years, retiring in 2019. Previously, he was employed with Fitzpatrick and Weller, in Ellicottville, for over 16 years.
Mr. McCabe enjoyed spending time with family, NASCAR races and hunting with his grandsons.
Surviving is a daughter, Stacy McCabe Sherwood of Great Valley; two grandsons, Dentyon (Joran) Sherwood of Ellicottville and Olan Talbot of Great Valley; a great-granddaughter, Magnolia Sherwood; eight sisters, Peggy (Lester) Smith, Jean (Edward) Bartlett, Mary (Robert) Wiess, Linda (Larry) Williams, Elaine (Michael) Homola, Sandra (Bruce) Garthwaite, Connie (Tony) Drozd and Marcia (Mark) Hill; nine brothers, Oscar (Patricia) McCabe, Donald (Becky) McCabe, James (Diane) McCabe, John McCabe, Charles McCabe, Michael (Tammy) McCabe, Robert (Beth) McCabe, Douglas (Lynn) McCabe, William (Ann) McCabe; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Betty McCabe.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Born June 24, 1956, in Springville, he was the son of the late Clarence and Hazel Smith McCabe.
Mr. McCabe was a graduate of West Valley Central School, Class of 1975.
He had been employed with Potter Lumber Co., in Allegany, for 18 years, retiring in 2019. Previously, he was employed with Fitzpatrick and Weller, in Ellicottville, for over 16 years.
Mr. McCabe enjoyed spending time with family, NASCAR races and hunting with his grandsons.
Surviving is a daughter, Stacy McCabe Sherwood of Great Valley; two grandsons, Dentyon (Joran) Sherwood of Ellicottville and Olan Talbot of Great Valley; a great-granddaughter, Magnolia Sherwood; eight sisters, Peggy (Lester) Smith, Jean (Edward) Bartlett, Mary (Robert) Wiess, Linda (Larry) Williams, Elaine (Michael) Homola, Sandra (Bruce) Garthwaite, Connie (Tony) Drozd and Marcia (Mark) Hill; nine brothers, Oscar (Patricia) McCabe, Donald (Becky) McCabe, James (Diane) McCabe, John McCabe, Charles McCabe, Michael (Tammy) McCabe, Robert (Beth) McCabe, Douglas (Lynn) McCabe, William (Ann) McCabe; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Betty McCabe.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 27, 2020.