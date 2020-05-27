Gerald S. McCabe
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREAT VALLEY - Gerald S. McCabe, 63, of Great Valley, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at home, following a brief illness.

Born June 24, 1956, in Springville, he was the son of the late Clarence and Hazel Smith McCabe.

Mr. McCabe was a graduate of West Valley Central School, Class of 1975.

He had been employed with Potter Lumber Co., in Allegany, for 18 years, retiring in 2019. Previously, he was employed with Fitzpatrick and Weller, in Ellicottville, for over 16 years.

Mr. McCabe enjoyed spending time with family, NASCAR races and hunting with his grandsons.

Surviving is a daughter, Stacy McCabe Sherwood of Great Valley; two grandsons, Dentyon (Joran) Sherwood of Ellicottville and Olan Talbot of Great Valley; a great-granddaughter, Magnolia Sherwood; eight sisters, Peggy (Lester) Smith, Jean (Edward) Bartlett, Mary (Robert) Wiess, Linda (Larry) Williams, Elaine (Michael) Homola, Sandra (Bruce) Garthwaite, Connie (Tony) Drozd and Marcia (Mark) Hill; nine brothers, Oscar (Patricia) McCabe, Donald (Becky) McCabe, James (Diane) McCabe, John McCabe, Charles McCabe, Michael (Tammy) McCabe, Robert (Beth) McCabe, Douglas (Lynn) McCabe, William (Ann) McCabe; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Betty McCabe.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved