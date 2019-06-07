CATTARAUGUS - Mike Ebert, 66, of Ellicott Street, Cattaraugus, passed away at home, surrounded by family, Wednesday (June 5, 2019).
He was born in Bethesda Naval Hospital, in Bethesda, Md., on Nov. 6, 1952, the son of Harold R. Sr. and Ruth Davis Ebert. He married the former Cindy Guynn, on Aug. 5, 1989, in Collins, who survives.
Mike was a Vietnam Air Force veteran, honorably serving his country, from 1974-79.
He retired from the WNYDDSO, in 2013, where he worked as a developmental aide.
Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 409, in Gowanda; the Adirondack Mountain Club; and the Slovenian Club in Gowanda. Mike and Cindy enjoyed wintering, in Beaufort, S.C.
Surviving besides his wife Cindy of 30 years, are his children, Tara (Jim) Bowen of Little Valley, Tiffany Barclift of Graham, Wash. and Dylan (Monica) Ebert of Harrisburg, N.C.; grandchildren, Jasmine, Violet, Norah, Macy, Alexis and Alex.
Mike is preceded in death by his mom Ruth, who passed away Nov. 4, 2005; his dad, Harold Sr., who passed April 28, 2016; and his brother, David (wife Denise of Perrysburg survives). David passed Oct. 21, 2018.
A graveside memorial will take place at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760 or to a local .
Arrangements are by the Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda.
Published in The Salamanca Press on June 7, 2019