|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Harold R. Kahm, 82, of Newton Street, Salamanca, died Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Bradford (Pa.) Manor, following a long illness.
Born May 20, 1937, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Howard Sr. and Mildred Bosworth Kahm. He was married on May 12, 1962, in Little Valley, to the former Karen Hill, who predeceased him in 2017.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1954, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
Mr. Kahm had been employed as an engineer, on Conrail of Olean, and the former Erie-Lackawanna Railroad, for 30 years. After his retirement, he delivered medications throughout the area with the former Park Pharmacy in Salamanca.
He served as a city of Salamanca alderman for two terms; couched youth baseball; and served as a Cub Scout leader. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineering and the American Legion Post 531 in Little Valley.
He loved his dog, Bella.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Kahm of Jamestown; three sons, Jay (Lori) Kahm of Bradford, Jeff Kahm of Limestone and Rian (Tia Fitzgerald) Kahm of Salamanca; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Marguerite Johnson; and two brothers, Howard Kahm and Glen Kahm.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 19, 2019