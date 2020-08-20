1/1
Harold V. Cain
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
JAMESTOWN - Harold V. Cain, 91, of Prospect Street, Jamestown, and Wildwood, Fla., formerly of Steamburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at home, with his family by his side, while under the care of Hospice.

He was born March 22, 1929, at his grandmother's home, in the Town of Coldspring, the son of the late Neil E. and Mildred L. Burr Cain.

Harold attended a two-room school in Steamburg and attended Randolph Central School, after which he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era from Dec. 8, 1950 to Nov. 30, 1952, serving primarily with the occupational forces in Germany.

Harold retired in 1989 from MRC/SKF in Jamestown after 34 years of service. At the age of 12, Harold had worked at the Queensboro Milk Plant in Steamburg during World War II.

Mr. Cain served in various roles over the years: Town of Coldspring Justice of the Peace; Town of Coldspring councilman; Town of Coldspring supervisor; Cattaraugus County Legislature, where he was the co-sponsor of the Onoville Marina project and as finance chairman; Cattaraugus County Fair Board; and the Co-Operative Extension Agriculture Board.

Harold was a life member of the Randolph American Legion Post 181 and the Little Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8734. He also was a member of the East Randolph Am-Vets. He was a lifetime member of the Coldspring Fire Department.

He was a life-long golfer and a 70-year member of Cardinal Hills Golf Course in Randolph.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita L. Horton Cain, whom he married Sept. 19, 1953, in Coldspring; a son, Dennis H. Cain and wife Sandra of Steamburg; a daughter, Dianne L. Cooper and husband James of Jamestown; and two grandchildren, Genevieve L. Cooper of Jamestown and Dr. Rosemary J.C. Williamson and husband Michael of Erie, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil in 1975 and Mildred in 1970; and brothers, Donald N. Cain in 1966 and Orville J. Cain in 2001.

As per Harold's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Steamburg Cemetery. Myrna Young will officiate. Military honors conducted by the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars.

Memorials if desired may be left in Harold's memory to the Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmont Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.

To leave a condolence, visit www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Steamburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
