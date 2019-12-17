|
GREAT VALLEY - Heather K. Siebert, 50, of Great Valley, passed away peacefully early Monday morning (Dec. 16, 2019) at home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born Feb. 7, 1969, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of James and Mary Lou Dunne Smith. She was married to Christopher Siebert, who survives.
She was a graduate of Salamanca High School Class of 1987 and attended St. Bonaventure University, earning her Master's Degree in Education.
Heather had been employed with the Salamanca Central School System as a first-grade elementary teacher for over 25 years, until her illness.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, New York State Union of Teachers.
Heather enjoyed spending time with her children and family, traveling and shopping with her friends. She will be remembered for her positive outlook and making everyone feel at ease.
Surviving besides her parents and husband are a daughter, Haleigh Siebert, and a son, Braden Siebert, both of Great Valley; a sister, Melissa VanWinkle, of Arkport; two brothers, James (Janice Tinnerman) Smith of Great Valley and LeRoy Smith of Brunswick, Ohio; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, on Friday (Dec. 20) from 4-7 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 21) with Rev. Patrick Melfi as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial be sent to Kiss Cancer Goodbye at www.the kisscompnay.com, Strike Out Leukemia, 12 S. Kings Highway, Randolph, NY 14772, or the Home Healthcare Hospice 1225 West State Street, Olean, NY 14760.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 17, 2019