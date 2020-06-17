SALAMANCA - Mrs. Helen Atkins, 89, of Central Avenue, Salamanca, died Sunday evening (June 14, 2020) at home.
Born May 21, 1931, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary Chrebor Blehar. She was married Sept. 1, 1956, in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Little Valley, to Mr. Richard "Beans" Atkins, who predeceased her March 5, 2011.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers and was an avid sports fan. She refinished and recovered furniture and was the best baker ever. She enjoyed cooking, doing puzzles, reading and was very creative.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra (John) Manos of Rochester; two sons, Michael (Shelley) Atkins of Humphrey and Scott (Jody) Atkins of Salamanca; seven grandchildren, Stacey Manos of Colchester, Vt., Eleni Manos of Rochester, Brady and Courtney Atkins, both of Humphrey, Nick Johnston of Rochester, Lee (Danielle Reynolds) DeBoy of Salamanca and Randi DeBoy of Anchorage, Alaska; a great-grandchild, Frankie DeBoy of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five sisters, Stella Vesneske, Pauline Duzen, Mary Bergamon, Dorothy Milligan and Katherine Oakes; and six brothers, Ted Blehar, Joseph Blehar, Stephen Blehar, John Blehar, Stanley Blehar and Jack Blehar.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) in Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Our Lady of Peace Memorial Fund or the Salamanca Public Library.
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to host a gathering after the burial at this time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 17, 2020.