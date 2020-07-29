MANSFIELD - Helen H. Stokes, 57, of Mansfield, died Saturday (July 25, 2020) at home, following a long illness.
Born Jan. 1, 1963, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Marilyn Edel Horton. She was married July 11, 1992, to Gerald "Jigger" Stokes, who survives.
Helen was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1981, and attended Jamestown Community College.
She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, warm smile and boundless compassion. She served as a volunteer with The Special Olympics
and had a special heart for the less fortunate. Her empathy for her family and friends was inspirational, her attachment to those in her circle absolute. She felt the world's pain while ignoring her own, encouraging you during the tough times and congratulating you during the good. Everyone who enjoyed her friendship was better for it, and her unique talent for making you feel very special will be sorely missed.
Surviving besides her husband are a sister, Diane Crusen of Fayetteville, N.C.; a brother, Sidney (Angie Kennedy) Horton of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Walter Lee Horton; and a sister, Melanie A. Hubbard.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Special Olympics
, 2821 Wehrle Drive, Suite 7, Williamsville, NY 14221; or EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.