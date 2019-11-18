|
GREAT VALLEY - Henry E. Raecher, of Raecher Road in Great Valley, passed away Friday (Nov. 15, 2019).
Henry was born April 16, 1934, to George A. and Hulda C. Raecher. On June 9, 1953, he married Gertude V. Boots Reed, who predeceased him Jan. 11, 2009. On May 2, 2010, he married the former Roberta "Bobbi" Smith.
Henry lived nearly his entire life in the house he was born in on Raecher Road. He attended the one-room Willoughby schoolhouse. Henry loved farming. This past spring you could find him happily driving his tractor helping with fieldwork.
Besides farming, he worked with his father and two brothers in the carpentry business, "George A. Raecher & Sons," in Ellicottville. He drove a school bus for Ellicottville Central School from 1959 to 1973. He was a highway mail contractor for the U.S. Postal Service from 1966 to 2006.
Henry was also a Town Councilman for the Town of Great Valley for many years. He served on the school board for Ellicottville Central School for 20 years (1974-1994).
Henry greatly enjoyed traveling and attending antique tractor and antique car events. He was a member of many tractor clubs. Some of his favorites were the Florida Flywheelers, Port Allegany, Pa., Canandaigua Steam Pageant and North Florida Antique Engine.
He also enjoyed driving antique cars, of which he owned several. Oftentimes he would take one to an antique car show or drive one in a parade.
Henry looked forward to spending winters in Florida with Bobbi and their dogs, Hank & Jake (now deceased).
He made many friends in their travels and always appreciated sitting on the front porch visiting with family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to his wife, Roberta, he is survived by a daughter, Victoria (Jim Brennan) Raecher of Great Valley; and a son, Jack Henry Raecher of Great Valley; two stepsons, Warren Smith and Mike (Marsha) Smith, both of Hunt; six grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, "Boots," he was predeceased by a son, Richard (Rick) Raecher on Dec. 20, 1999; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Franklin (Esther) Raecher and George (Mary) Raecher.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home, 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Green Cemetery in Great Valley.
Memorials can be made to the SPCA.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 18, 2019