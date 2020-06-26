SALAMANCA - Mr. Herbert F. "Pete" Bartlett, 75, of Salamanca, died early Wednesday morning (June 24, 2020) at home following a long illness.
Born Aug. 10, 1944, in Franklinville, he was a son of the late Charles J. and Edith A. Kelly Bartlett. He was married June 12, 1971, in Salamanca, to the former Edith Good, who survives.
Mr. Bartlett attended Ellicottville Central School.
He had been employed as a spot welder with Signore, Inc in Ellicottville for over 25 years, retiring in 1993. He had also been employed at Stardell, Franklinville; and the former Burrell Cutlery, Ellicottville.
Mr. Bartlett enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took pride in his yard, plants, and flowers. He had been a dairy farmer on the family farm for many years and loved his horses and horseback riding. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He liked watching bowling and boxing.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Amanda Estabrooks of Salamanca; a son, Matthew C. (Lisa Kranock) of Salamanca; a brother, Edward (Jean) Bartlett of Ellicottville; two granddaughters, Poem and Abby Kranock, both of Salamanca; three grandsons, James Estabrooks and Khristopher and Owen Kronack, all of Salamanca; two great-grandchildren, Landon Roblee of Great Valley, and Chloe Lore of Little Valley.
He was predeceased by a sister, Wilma Snider, three brothers, David, George, and Daniel Bartlett.
There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY. E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to www.facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 26, 2020.