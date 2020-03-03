|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Hiram G. 'Pete' Marin, 56, of Salamanca, died Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Roswell Park, following a long illness.
Born May 23, 1963, in Miami, Fla., he was the son of the late Hiram Marin and Marlene Jonas. He was married on Feb. 14, 1992, in Cleburne, Texas, to the former Lisa Schnettler, who survives.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Snipe Clan.
Hiram had been self-employed, in both the welding and carpentry fields, for several years, and worked at the Seneca Nation bingo hall in Salamanca.
He enjoyed woodworking, refinishing and collecting things.
Surviving besides his wife, are a stepson, William (Jamey) Robles of Texas; three grandchildren; a sister, Monica Hart of Depew; two brothers, Monolito Cruz of Georgia and Moises Marin of Puerto Rico; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Marin.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, with Rev. Michael Lonto officiating.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the .
