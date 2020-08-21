SALAMANCA - Ila Rae Felt, age 73, of Route 353, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.
Ila was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Olean, and was a daughter of the late Donald and Donnes Wright Baker of Rixford, Pa. On Nov. 26, 1966, she married her husband of 53 years, Eugene Felt, who survives.
Ila graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in Duke Center, Pa., before attending Olean Business Institute, where she met her husband. They made their home in Salamanca, where she worked as a tax professional and manager at the H&R Block office for over 30 years.
A wonderful wife and mother, Ila was also well known for her acts of kindness and caring for others. Many people cherish her knitted and crocheted hats, scarves, sweaters, pillows and blankets that she gifted over the years.
Ila and Eugene attended the First Baptist Church in Olean. She enjoyed church activities, garden club, square dancing, cooking, and trying new recipes and crafts, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Along with her loving husband, Eugene, Ila is survived by a daughter, Angela (Mark) Ellis of Geneseo; a son, Steven (Kellie) Felt of Hamilton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Timothy and Jeffrey Ellis, Alexandra and Dylan Felt; a sister, Donna (Ken) Mettler of Wellsboro, Pa.; and a nephew, Michael (Deborah) Mettler of Birdsboro, Pa. She will be forever remembered by a number of loving relatives and dear friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at the First Baptist Church of Olean, 133 S. Union St., Olean. The Rev. Millard C. Cook will officiate. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery, Little Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Olean, 133 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Salamanca Garden Club, Attn: Nan Miller, 290 Washington St., Salamanca, NY 14779.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.