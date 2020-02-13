|
LITTLE VALLEY - James D. "Jake" Winship, 60, of Little Valley, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Salamanca, the son of the late James and Emelie Anderson Winship. On July 15, 1989, he married the former Maxeen Schauman, who survives.
Mr. Winship was a self-employed carpenter and loved his work.
Besides his loving wife of 30 years, he is survived by five daughters, Chasity (Dan) Kubic of Silver Creek, Angel (Roger) Doner of Dunkirk, Denae Doner of Brockton, Kristin (Jim) Aldrich of Cattaraugus and Jayme Rutherford of Otto; a son, Jacob Winship of Little Valley; 16 grandchildren; two brothers, Joel (Kim) Winship of Great Valley and Eric Winship of Steamburg; two sisters, Julie (Pete) Poling of Portville and Janet Dowdy of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jason Winship.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 13, 2020