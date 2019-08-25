Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Jewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward "Jay" Jewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward "Jay" Jewell Obituary
MOUNT JOY, Pa. - James "Jay" Edward Jewell, 65, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, due to complications associated with cancer.

Jay was born and raised in Salamanca, N.Y. He was the proud son of Alfred "Pie" and Ann "Lotta" Fitzpatrick Jewell, both of whom predeceased Jay.

Jay was prideful in being from Salamanca. He was very much thankful and appreciative of the people that raised him, those he grew up with and all of the friendships that came from being from Salamanca. An all-around athlete from Little League to college, Jay lived by the motto, "once a Warrior, always a Warrior."

Jay was a husband, a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved spending time with his family and going back to visit his hometown in Western New York. One of Jay's best traits was his ability to brighten up one's day and bring laughter and joy to every conversation. He could be best described as loving, caring, selfless, active, fun, loyal and, most of all, private.

Jay loved reading the newspaper. He was an avid follower of Salamanca High School athletics, Elizabethtown High School and local college athletics, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Jewell; and their two sons, Christopher "CJ" and Lucas (Luc) Jewell. He is also survived by his sister, Johannah "Hannah" Jewell; and brother, Lewis "Lewie" Jewell.

In accordance with Jay's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held.

If desired, donations may be made in his honor to the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum, P.O. Box 23, Salamanca, NY 14779; or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Please include Jay's name in the check memo line. Online contributions can be made online at www.hospiceconnect.org/give. There, you will be able to enter Jay's name in the Tribute section.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.