MOUNT JOY, Pa. - James "Jay" Edward Jewell, 65, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, due to complications associated with cancer.
Jay was born and raised in Salamanca, N.Y. He was the proud son of Alfred "Pie" and Ann "Lotta" Fitzpatrick Jewell, both of whom predeceased Jay.
Jay was prideful in being from Salamanca. He was very much thankful and appreciative of the people that raised him, those he grew up with and all of the friendships that came from being from Salamanca. An all-around athlete from Little League to college, Jay lived by the motto, "once a Warrior, always a Warrior."
Jay was a husband, a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved spending time with his family and going back to visit his hometown in Western New York. One of Jay's best traits was his ability to brighten up one's day and bring laughter and joy to every conversation. He could be best described as loving, caring, selfless, active, fun, loyal and, most of all, private.
Jay loved reading the newspaper. He was an avid follower of Salamanca High School athletics, Elizabethtown High School and local college athletics, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Jewell; and their two sons, Christopher "CJ" and Lucas (Luc) Jewell. He is also survived by his sister, Johannah "Hannah" Jewell; and brother, Lewis "Lewie" Jewell.
In accordance with Jay's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
If desired, donations may be made in his honor to the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum, P.O. Box 23, Salamanca, NY 14779; or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Please include Jay's name in the check memo line. Online contributions can be made online at www.hospiceconnect.org/give. There, you will be able to enter Jay's name in the Tribute section.
