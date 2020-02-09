|
LITTLE VALLEY - James M. Pincoski, 80, of Whig Street, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
He was born June 14, 1939, in Salamanca, the son of the late Louis and Rose Drone Pincoski. On May 12, 1962, he married the former Margaret Lindell, who survives.
Mr. Pincoski had worked as an auto body technician, at Salamanca Motors, for 20 years. Following this, he was a forklift operator for Bush Industries, in Little Valley, for many years.
He was a member of the Whig Street Church, and previously the Holy Cross RC Church, in Salamanca. He was an avid bowler, having bowled in many leagues. He also was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Mark Martin, and he was a Ford man for his whole life.
Besides his loving wife of 57 years, he is survived by two sons, Richard (Valarie) Pincoski of Little Valley and Mark (Gloria) Pincoski of Holland; a daughter, Carrie (Richard) Musielak of Eden; 10 grandchildren, Justin and Timothy Pincoski, Kelli Castellano, Burton Pincoski, Joshua, Noah and Benjamin Pincoski, Gavin, Eve and Maeve Musielak; 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews, Jeremy and Peter Pincoski.
He was predeceased by a brother, David Pincoski; and a sister, Joan Pincoski.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) from the Whig Street Church, with Rev. Mike Trenchard, officiating.
Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Whig Street Church or the Little Valley Memorial Library.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 9, 2020