James W. "Jim" Glover
1936 - 2020
LIMESTONE - James W. "Jim" Glover, of 5632 Leonard Run Road, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 20, 1936, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Roy Leon and Mary Josephine Jasienski Glover. On June 28, 1962, he married Milly Grubich, who predeceased him in 2016.

Jim graduated from Buffalo Technical High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, from 1954- 1958. After the service, he attended Erie County Technical Institute.

Jim went on to work for Corning Glass, from 1960- 1963, and then for the former Dexter Hysol, in Olean, from 1963-1999.

He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Salamanca, where he served as a lector, altar server and was on the Parish Council.

Jim was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed woodworking and bird watching. He also loved Hallmark movies and listening to classical and polka music. He will be remembered for wearing and showing off his wild ties and crazy socks. Jim will be dearly missed by his breakfast buddies at the Derrick City Diner and The Plaza Restaurant.

Surviving are three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Perkins of Friendship, Lynn (Thomas) Johnson of Hinsdale and Sandra (William) Peterson of Olean; a sister, Joyce Ann Neuhauser of Centerville, Ohio; a brother, Jack P. Glover of Addison, Maine; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Angela) Perkins, Erica (Ryan) Hamlet, Jennifer (Nate) Herne, Brooke (Kirk) Johnson, Danielle (Greg) Johnson and Jordan (Charlie) Peterson; two step-grandchildren, Colette ( Dennis) Harrison and Adam (Mary) Peterson; 13 great-grandchildren; four nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Michael James Glover in 1970.

Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, in Salamanca. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery. Friends will be invited to attend a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Very sorry to hear this. My sincere condolences.
Kevin J Odell
Coworker
