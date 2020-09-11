CATTARAUGUS - Jamey L. Luce, 44, of Cattaraugus, entered into rest Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020).
He was born Aug. 30, 1976, in Springville, to Reggie Luce and Karen Abbey.
Jamey loved his car, gourmet food, cooking, joking with his friends, driving to Philadelphia just to get a Philly cheesesteak, traveling, four-wheeling on his ATV, throwing parties and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Christie; his children, Hailee and Hannah Corben; his parents, Reggie Luce and Karen Abbey; his sister, Yvette (Tom Kehr) Briggs–Luce; his friend, Audrey Snow; his nephews, Sean and Hunter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) at DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners, South Dayton, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Pursuant to the COVID-19 New York state guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks are required. Interment will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cattaraugus Fireman's Club.
