Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Church





Born July 21, 1927, in Salamanca, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Black) Smith. On Nov. 22, 1954, in St. Patrick Church, she married Charles Edward Clark, who died Nov. 20, 1962. On Aug. 8, 1964, in St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany, she married Eugene W. Baxter, who survives.



She was a 1945 graduate of Salamanca High School.



Jane had been employed at Bell Telephone, and later for Henry Onofrio's office, in Bradford, Pa.



She was a former member of St. Patrick Church, in Limestone, and the Limestone's Volunteer Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary.



Jane was a stay-at-home mom; an excellent cook and seamstress; she made all of her daughter's wedding dresses. She enjoyed going to bingo; playing cards; crocheting; knitting; traveling; camping; and painting. Her most favorite time was spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Gino of 54 years, she is survived by a son, Kelley (Deb) Clark of Limestone; three daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Harrington and Karla (Bill) Rounsville, both of Limestone and Kayann (Frank) Cervola of East Aurora; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Clark; a son, Kevin P. Clark; a brother, Pat Smith; two sisters, Mary Lewis and Ann Lemaitre; and a great-grandson, Dominic Bleier.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday (July 8, 2019) in St. Francis Church, with Raymond Gramata, pastor as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Limestone.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.



Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , 1128 State St., Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501 or Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.



