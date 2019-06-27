GREAT VALLEY - Mrs. Jane Moore, 84, of Great Valley, died Saturday evening (June 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 27, 1935, in Gowanda, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Rose Gotch Pitts. She was married Aug. 16, 1958, in the First Methodist Church, Buffalo, to Mr. Donald Moore, who predeceased her June 6, 2005.
She had been employed as a cook throughout the Southern Tier, working at Cadillac Jack's in Ellicottville, the former Hotel Dudley, BJ's The Meadows as well as bartending at the former Pub restaurant. She also was a part-time custodian at the Ellicottville Central School.
She was a lifetime member of the Great Valley Fire Company's Women's Auxiliary.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the casino, any card game and the outdoors, especially fishing.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Moore and Patricia Farr, both of Great Valley; a son, Donald (Traci) Moore Jr. of Great Valley; and two grandchildren, Nycole and Donald Moore III, both of Great Valley.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on June 27, 2019