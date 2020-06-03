SALAMANCA - Ms. Jean L. Wadsworth, 83, of Rochester Street, formerly of Murray Avenue, Salamanca, died early Sunday morning (May 31, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a long illness.
Born June 28, 1936, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Louney Wadsworth.
Ms. Wadsworth was a graduate of Jamestown School of Practical Nursing, Class of 1959.
She had been employed as a nurse with the former Salamanca District Hospital from 1955 to 1972. Later, she was employed with the Salamanca Nursing Home and the Cattaraugus County Nursing Home (Pines Nursing Home) in Olean from 1972 to 1993.
Jean was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, the Altar & Rosary Society, AARP, the Salamanca Senior Center and the Retired Employees of Salamanca District Hospital.
She enjoyed reading Danielle Steele novels and watching westerns.
She is survived by her friends and caregivers, Mary Winship, Donna Rail and Michelle (Joe) Cammaratta, all of Salamanca.
She was predeceased by a sister, Anne Wadsworth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Piotr Napierkowski, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 3, 2020.