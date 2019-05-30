LITTLE VALLEY - Mrs. Jeanne M. Bierfeldt, 75, of Route 353, Little Valley, died early Sunday morning (May 26, 2019) following a long illness.
Born Sept. 11, 1943, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Grace May Seiler. She was married April 20, 1968, in St. Benedicts Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo, to John Bierfeldt, who survives.
She was a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.
She had been employed as an executive secretary for Stride Tool for almost 15 years. Previously, she had worked for National Fuel Gas and the former Iroquois Gas Corp. in Buffalo.
Mrs. Bierfeldt was the site manager for the Ellicottville Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville and was a former member of the St. Andrews RC Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C., when they resided there for over 15 years.
She enjoyed cooking and traveling and was an avid Buffalo Bisons fan. She loved her dogs and the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, John.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (May 31, 2019) in the Holy Name of Mary RC Church, with Rev. Tim Koester, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellicottville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 30, 2019