LITTLE VALLEY - Jeanne Polito Paquet, 100, of 500 Fair Oak Street, Little Valley, formally of Hollywood, Fla., passed away Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at home surrounded by family members following a short illness.



Born Feb. 25, 1919, in Cattaraugus, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Polito.



Jeanne was married on Oct. 30, 1939, to the late Clarence (Chic) Paquet, who predeceased her in 1996.



She was a graduate of Cattaraugus High School in 1936 and a graduate from the Buffalo School of Beauty in 1937.



Jeanne and her husband moved to Salamanca in 1946 and owned and operated the Chic Beauty Salon from 1946 to 1973 when they retired and moved to Florida. She worked part-time at Burger King from 1974 to 1979. She was a member of the Little Flower Catholic Church and Salvation Army Home League in Hollywood. She enjoyed every moment she could with family and friends.



She is survived by two sons, Paul Paquet of Little Valley and Joel (Pam Saladino) Paquet of Hollywood; two granddaughters, Laurie Paquet Krug of Little Valley and Krista Miller-Shifflett of Forestville; two grandsons, Lucas and Jacob Paquet of Hollywood; two great-grandchildren, Donald (DJ) and Erin (Hill) Krug of Little Valley and Amanda Krug of Salamanca; eight great-great-grandchildren, Makenna, Hadleigh, Cambree, Lyla, Liam, Bailie, Piper and Aubree as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by a son, David Joseph Paquet, two sisters, Mrs. Robert (Kay) Lewis, and Martin (Marie) Bargmann.



Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at DiStasio Funeral Home, 55 S. Main Street, Cattaraugus, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Father Joseph Porpiglia will be officiating.



Interment will be in Liberty Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to



