1/1
Jerold E. Hintz
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OTTO - Jerold E. Hintz, 72, of Otto, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at the Fiddler's Green Nursing Home in Springville.

He was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Salamanca, son of the late Elton and Lillias Ploetz Hintz.

Mr. Hintz graduated with a history degree at Valparaiso University in Illinois and his master's degree in teaching from Fredonia University.

He was an elementary teacher, particularly first and second grades, for many years at Ellicottville Central School. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.

Mr. Hintz was a big Civil War buff and enjoyed gardening and farming.

He is survived by a son, Matthew Hintz of Otto; and a daughter, Rachel Hintz of Otto; as well as three stepdaughters, Elisabeth (Matthew) Weaver of Leesburg, Va., Dr. Kathryn (Joe) Wheel of Bethlehem, Pa. and Emily Wheel of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are two brothers, Wayne (DeeDee) Hintz of Bergen and Alan Hintz of East Otto; as well as three grandchildren, Lily, Annette and James; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jerry is predeceased by his first wife, Rebecca Martin on April 12, 1993. Also predeceased by his second wife, Sally O'Hora on March 7, 2017.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed with 35 guests allowed at a time, and masks required. Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mentley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Petelle
August 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Jerry passing , I always enjoyed talking to him. Condolences to his children and brothers.
Jackie Learn
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved