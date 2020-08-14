OTTO - Jerold E. Hintz, 72, of Otto, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at the Fiddler's Green Nursing Home in Springville.



He was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Salamanca, son of the late Elton and Lillias Ploetz Hintz.



Mr. Hintz graduated with a history degree at Valparaiso University in Illinois and his master's degree in teaching from Fredonia University.



He was an elementary teacher, particularly first and second grades, for many years at Ellicottville Central School. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.



Mr. Hintz was a big Civil War buff and enjoyed gardening and farming.



He is survived by a son, Matthew Hintz of Otto; and a daughter, Rachel Hintz of Otto; as well as three stepdaughters, Elisabeth (Matthew) Weaver of Leesburg, Va., Dr. Kathryn (Joe) Wheel of Bethlehem, Pa. and Emily Wheel of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are two brothers, Wayne (DeeDee) Hintz of Bergen and Alan Hintz of East Otto; as well as three grandchildren, Lily, Annette and James; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Jerry is predeceased by his first wife, Rebecca Martin on April 12, 1993. Also predeceased by his second wife, Sally O'Hora on March 7, 2017.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed with 35 guests allowed at a time, and masks required. Private family services will be held.



Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto.

