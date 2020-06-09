HINSDALE - Jerry P. Roberson, of 5607 Route 16, passed away on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, following a lengthy illness.
Jerry was born on Aug. 30, 1940, in Dyersburg, Tenn., a son of Claude J. and Mary E. Jones Roberson. On Nov. 27, 1964, in Salamanca, he married his wife of over 55 years, Christina L. Bish, who survives.
Jerry grew up in Tennessee where he began working for the railroad, which led him to Salamanca. He then worked for York Merritt in Ellicottville, before he went to work for Fancher Furniture in Salamanca, for over 15 years until his retirement.
Jerry enjoyed collecting things. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. Jerry was a well-known story teller and would tell stories to anyone that would listen.
Along with his loving wife, Jerry is survived by four daughters, Mary A. Skinner of Little Valley, Angel M. (John Kemp) Roberson of Limestone, Tina M. Lowe of Salamanca and BobbiJo (John) Bridenbaker of Hinsdale; a son, Jerry W. (Tommera) Roberson of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Aaron, Katy, Bryan, Ethan, Hunter, Domonic, Lauren, Caitlin, Alex, Jackson, Addison, Isaiah and Cody; four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jake, Haley and Aubree; a brother, Donald W. Roberson of Tennessee; and a sister, Glenda Clinton of Tennessee.
Jerry was predeceased by a grandson, P.J. Skinner; five siblings, Buck, Bill, Delbert, Luke and Maxine Roberson; and two sons-in-law, Paul Skinner and Ed Lowe.
At Jerry's request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 9, 2020.