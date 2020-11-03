GREAT VALLEY - Joanna M. Halloran Roblee, 91, of Great Valley, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at The Pines Nursing Home in Olean.



She was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Salamanca, to the late Bryne and Mary Reynolds Halloran.



She lived in the town of Great Valley most of her life, and was a resident of Eden Heights of Olean, for the past four years.



She graduated from Great Valley High School in 1945 and graduated from Bryant & Stratton College. While there, she was a sky-watcher during wartime.



Her working career included working for the Cattaraugus County Welfare Dept., at the county home in Machias, after college. She also worked for the Ellicottville Central School for 22 years, in different positions, ending as the administrative assistant to the superintendent.



For 48 years, she was a member of a card club, consisting of lifelong friends from the Great Valley area. She belonged to the Ellicottville Memorial Library, and the Great Valley Senior Citizens, for many years.



She was a member of the Holy Name of Mary RC Church, and its Altar and Rosary Society, in Ellicottville. She was an original member of the CCSE Federal Credit Union, where she was a former board member.



She enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. Her hobbies included knitting, cross-stitching, jigsaw and sudoku puzzles and word search books. She also loved baking for her family.



She raised seven children on the Halloran farm in Sugartown. She is survived by three sons, Thomas (Laurie) Roblee of Oro Valley, Ariz., Charles (Barbara) Roblee of Great Valley and Paul (Shirley) Roblee of Great Valley; three daughters, Teresa Proctor of Vale, N.C., Alice (Scott) Sanders of Salamanca and Martha Everts of Warren, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and one on the way; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers at infancy; brothers and their wives, John and Patricia Halloran and James and June and Barbara Halloran; a son, Jerome Halloran; two grandsons; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; a son-in-law; and a daughter-in-law.



There will be no visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) from the Holy Name of Mary RC Church, in Ellicottville.



Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Great Valley-Ellicottville Ambulance or Ellicottville Memorial Library.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

