SALAMANCA -Joanne Bell, formerly of Salamanca, died recently at age 68. She was the daughter of Karol and Sally Klonowski.



Ms. Bell attended St Patrick's Elementary School, then Archbishop Walsh High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in French studies from Harpur College in Binghamton.



As a young adult, she became afflicted with schizophrenia. Her subsequent life consisted of a prolonged struggle with chaos and trauma due to her mental illness.



She is survived by her brother, Karl Klonowski of Alexandria, Va.; a sister, Eva Klonowski, MD; and nephew, Andrew Wagenfeld, who reside in Narragansett, R.I.



Funeral mass will be held for her at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at Our Lady of Peace Catholic church in Salamanca, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making treatment possible for severe mental illness.



Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

