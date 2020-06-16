SALAMANCA - Johanna E. (Jacobson) Redeye, 77, formerly of Salamanca, passed away peacefully at Seneca Manor Healthcare Center in West Seneca after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 24, 1942 to Francis (Hyde) and Leonard Jacobson, of Salamanca, Johanna graduated from Salamanca High School in 1960 and began studying nursing before changing her focus to education. After moving to Ithaca in 1961, she attended Tompkins County Community College and completed her Bachelor's degree in education at SUNY Cortland, all while raising three children.
Johanna began teaching in 1969 at Southhill Elementary School in Ithaca before returning to Salamanca in 1975 to teach at Salamanca High School, Ellicottville High School and the John G. Oliverio Youth Camp in Great Valley. She retired from teaching in 2004 after several years of teaching in Savannah, Ga. Pembroke, Ga., was her home for the last 19 years where she found great joy in her volunteer activities, her church and spending time with her many close friends.
Johanna's greatest joy in life was in helping others. After teaching during the day, her attention turned to helping those in need whether it was tutoring students, volunteering as an EMT or helping a friend in need. She loved music and played the piano since childhood. She shared her musical talent by playing the organ for several local churches in Salamanca and the high school choral groups. Her own composition, "Mr. Moon," was a featured song during a high school concert in the late 1990s. After retirement she stayed active in her church and volunteered at the Women's Detention Center in Claxton, Ga.
Along with her passion for music, Johanna loved animals of all kinds. She cared for and adopted countless cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. She was always surrounded by furry friends including her three horses, two of which she raised since birth. She and her horse, Ellie, traveled together to Wyoming for a trail riding adventure in the 1990s with the Crosspatch Ranch of Little Valley.
Johanna is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (John Cappellino) Redeye of Eden and Karen Redeye of Chicago, Ill., her two sons, Martin (Michele) Redeye of Detroit, Mich., and Kevin Redeye of Salamanca; a sister, Paula (Bernie) Kulchin of San Diego, Cali., and brothers Fred (Connie) Jacobson and Arthur (Teresa) Jacobson, both of Salamanca; seven grandchildren in New York, Michigan, Texas and California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins locally and across the United States. She was a great friend of Bill for over 30 years. She also leaves behind many devoted and cherished friends locally and in her new hometown of Pembroke, Ga.
Friends and families may leave messages of condolence at Loomis and Loomis Funeral Home's website, www.LoomisoffersandLoomis.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johanna's name to her church, Alpha United Methodist Church, 5 Hwy 80 E, Bloomingdale, GA, 31302, or via online at www.alphaumc.com. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 16, 2020.