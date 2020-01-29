Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for John Plonka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen Plonka


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Allen Plonka Obituary
SALAMANCA - John Allen Plonka, 71, of Salamanca/Little Valley, died Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at Fiddlers Green Manor Home in Springville.

Born Sept. 24, 1948, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late John Stephen and Josephine Mary Wcislo Plonka.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the B&O Railroad.

John was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and his Jack Russell Terriers.

Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Latimer of Franklinville; a brother, Daniel (Stephen Wegman) Plonka of Rochester; and two sisters, Mary (Gary Abraham) Plonka of Great Valley and Carol Paprocki-Hayes of Phoenix, Ariz.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Fisher Plonka.

There will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Our Lady Peace, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.

John donated his body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Empire Animal Rescue Society, E.A.R.S. Animal Rescue, at www.empire.petfinder.com.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -