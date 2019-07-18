LITTLE VALLEY - John B. Mets, 60, died at his home Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



He was born in Pittsfield, Mass., son of the late Edwin Mets and the former Joann Baker, who survives.



John had been a resident of the area for many years after growing up in Skaneateles. He graduated from Skaneateles High School and went on to graduate from St. Lawrence University.



He was a well-respected artist specializing in the technique known as giclee prints.



John was an avid bike rider, at times riding from coast to coast and north to south. He enjoyed skiing, old classic movies and photography.



John is survived by his mother, Joann Mets of Skaneateles and Chatham, Mass.; and his sister, Lisa (Bob) Mets of Harwich, Mass.



John was loving and kind with a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. Little Valley, NY 14755. Published in The Salamanca Press on July 18, 2019