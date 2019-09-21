|
LITTLE VALLEY - Mr. John Bierfeldt, 79, of Route 353, Little Valley, died Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center, Erie, Pa., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born April 30, 1940, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Philip and Veronica Spako Bierfeldt. He was married April 20, 1968, in St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, in Buffalo, to the former Jeanne Seiler, who predeceased him May 26, 2019.
Mr. Bierfeldt was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Korea.
He was a longtime advocate for education and had been employed with Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES, in Olean, retiring in 2000, as the program manager of curriculum.
Mr. Beirfeldt and his late wife retired, and lived in South Carolina for over 12 years, returning to the Salamanca area in 2015. They enjoyed traveling and had a great love of animals.
He was a member of the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Ellicottville, and the American Legion.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) in Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Lukasz Kopala, pastor, as celebrant.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellicottville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, 1028 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. It is a foundation which the Beirfeldts had generously supported during their life, as well as posthumously.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 21, 2019