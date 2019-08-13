Home

Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
John E. Oyler


1938 - 2019
John E. Oyler Obituary
ELLICOTTVILLE - John E. Oyler, 81, formerly of Ellicottville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Georgia.

He was born May 16, 1938, in Salamanca, the son of the late John H. and Rita Scharf Oyler. Mr. Oyler was married to the former Caroline A. Woodfuff, who predeceased him, in 1984.

He was a machinist at Larimer and Norton, in Ellicottville, for many years.

He was a member of Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville and its Usher's Club. He also was a past member of the Ellicottville Vol. Fire Dept.

Mr. Oyler is survived by a son, Allan (Stephanie) Oyler of Onamina, Minn.; a daughter, Jackie Righetti of Lakeland, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jeffery (Paula), Vianna, Lily, Caitlin (Dustin), Alexander, Ileana (William) and Andrew; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Killian and Helen; two brothers, Leo (Carol Ann) Oyler of Homosassa, Fla. and Donald (Babe) Oyler of Cherry Creek; and two sisters, Mary Jane (George) Phillips of West Valley and Laura (John) Wright of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his loving wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Joseph Oyler.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) from the funeral home.

Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, in Ellicottville.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 13, 2019
