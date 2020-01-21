|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. John Mann III, 77, of North State Street, Salamanca, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born July 19, 1942, in Warwick, he was the son of the late John Jr. and Mary Brown Mann. He was married in 1981, in Great Valley, to the former Alberta Sutton, who predeceased him on Dec. 8, 2009.
He had been employed in the maintenance department, at Salamanca Central High School, for over 20 years, retiring in 2000.
Mr. Mann enjoyed spending time with his family and will be remembered for helping his neighbors and being the neighborhood handyman.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol (Nick) Yaworsky of Bradford, Pa. and Kimberly (Mike) Shea of Randolph; three sons, Robert (Kathleen) Vecchio of Bradford, Joseph Vecchio of Salamanca and John Mann IV of Jamestown; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Harry Mann; and a sister, Joan Jordan.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be conducted, with Rev. Jerry Sutton, of the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church, Bad Axe, Mich., officiating.
Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 21, 2020