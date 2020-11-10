GREAT VALLEY - Mr. John N. Fedick, 82, of Beeles Road, Great Valley, reached his Heavenly Home Friday evening (Nov. 6, 2020) at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Williamsville, following a long illness.
Born Dec. 6, 1937, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Nicholas H. and Mabel Pond Fedick. He was married June 4, 1977, at the Humphrey Baptist Church, to the former Connie Roner, who survives.
He was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1955.
John co-owned and operated the Fedick Family Farm in Great Valley for over 40 years.
He was a member of the Humphrey Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling with his wife and daughter.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Joy (Alan) Boes of Allegany; a granddaughter, Rachel Boes; a grandson, Lucas Boes, both of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lester Fedick.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Joshua Freundschuh of the Humphrey Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery, Great Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Humphrey Baptist Church, 5049 Route 219, Great Valley, NY 14741.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.