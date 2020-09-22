1/
John S. Wass
1931 - 2020
SALAMANCA - John S. Wass, 89, of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at home following a short illness.

Born Aug. 12, 1931, John was the son of the late Harold and Pasqualina Wass. He was married to the late Jean (Mighells) Wass from Oct. 1, 1949, to her death on Feb. 27, 1915.

John was a 1949 graduate of Salamanca High School. He was employed by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad as a carpenter from 1949 to 1959, and later employed at Forbush Lumber co. as a millwright from 1959 to his retirement in 1996.

He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, working in wood, working on his home, gardening and cheering for the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by his firstborn son, Raymond, in 2014, and a granddaughter, Christina Hill, in 1992.

He is survived by three daughters, Judy (Jack) Hill of Salamanca, Wendy Boon of Salamanca and Margaret (Bob) Winney of Marshallville, Ohio; a son, Johnny (Dawn) Wass of Saugus, Mass. He had 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

No services will be held.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
