KILL BUCK - Mr. John W. Mohr, 63, of Kill Buck, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1957, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Deanna Meacham Hammerle and John Mohr.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1974, and attended Jamestown Community College.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Okinawa, Japan, from 1974 to 1980.
He had been self-employed and had previously worked as a mechanic, with Crosby OMann Inc., in Salamanca, for over 10 years.
He will be remembered as a friend by all who knew him and would help anyone who was in need. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Family time was enjoyed watching pro football together.
Surviving are two daughters, Kasandra Mohr of Kill Buck and Charia Mohr of Little Valley; three sons, Jesse Mohr of Hinsdale, Mike (Amber) Mohr of Kill Buck and William Mohr of Erie Pa.; and nine grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Jacob Mohr.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held by the immediate family.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.